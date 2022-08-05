NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $435,704.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Coin Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance
