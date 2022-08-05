NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $102,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 177,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,951,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 44,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.19. 109,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,845. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

