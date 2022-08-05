NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NiSource Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

