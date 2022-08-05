Nord Finance (NORD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $351,526.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $351,526.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00619021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

