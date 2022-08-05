Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $39,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 121,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $249.51. 9,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,611. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

