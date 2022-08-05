Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Up 7,983.4%

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating) shot up 7,983.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.28). 4,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

