Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 41,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 418,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

