Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.41. 16,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6,204.15%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

