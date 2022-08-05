Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,466,439.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,178. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

