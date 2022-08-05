Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares during the quarter. Nova makes up about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.36% of Nova worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Nova by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.18. 1,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,969. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

