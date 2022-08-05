Novare Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

