Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,797 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 511,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,826,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 1,656,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.

