Novare Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,416,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,288,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,227,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $131.67.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

