Novare Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.