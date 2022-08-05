Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

