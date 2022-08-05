Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 125,527 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,527 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 83,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

