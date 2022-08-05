Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.77. The stock had a trading volume of 489,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,958,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

