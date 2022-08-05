Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 508,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,268,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

