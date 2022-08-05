Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5836 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $103.27. 113,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,141. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $244,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

