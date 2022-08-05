Nuco.cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $535,047.23 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $535,047.23 and $40,515.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00632247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

