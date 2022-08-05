Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAZ opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NAZ Get Rating ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.