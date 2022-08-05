Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

