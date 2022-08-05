Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

