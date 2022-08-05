Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.77.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
