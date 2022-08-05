NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Lowered by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7 %

NXPI traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.07. 53,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,224. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

