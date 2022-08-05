O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 933,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 625,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.