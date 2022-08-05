O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, RTT News reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.