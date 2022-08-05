O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, RTT News reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

