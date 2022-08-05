Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 37,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,620. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.
Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 824,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 414,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
