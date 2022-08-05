Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 2.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.11. Approximately 11,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 564,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OBE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$883.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$203.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 3.4700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.84 per share, with a total value of C$132,669.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,350 shares in the company, valued at C$5,707,880.03.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.