Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.75 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.81.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

OPAD stock traded down 0.09 on Thursday, reaching 1.72. 59,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.99 and a 200-day moving average of 4.05. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The firm has a market cap of $421.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

