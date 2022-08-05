OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 1,183,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in OGE Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

