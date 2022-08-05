Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $162.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Okta Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $104.07 on Friday. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 51.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Okta by 92.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Okta by 49.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

