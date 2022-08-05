Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.18.

OLN stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

