Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00007828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00265155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,363 coins and its circulating supply is 563,047 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

