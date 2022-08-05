ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

