ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

