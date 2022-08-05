Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,987. The company has a market cap of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

