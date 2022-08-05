Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 19.0 %
Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,987. The company has a market cap of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
