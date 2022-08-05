ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. 158,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,751. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.