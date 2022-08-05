ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. 158,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,751. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.