OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Buys 1,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,942. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OMF opened at $37.78 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in OneMain by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in OneMain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

