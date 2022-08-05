Only1 (LIKE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065430 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.