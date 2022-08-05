Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106.05 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Ontology has a total market cap of $252.00 million and approximately $106.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00105994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00039246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00265149 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00038417 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

