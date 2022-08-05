Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,303,000 after acquiring an additional 302,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

STERIS Stock Up 1.0 %

STE stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

