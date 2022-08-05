Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 186,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $281.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

