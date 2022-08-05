Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. 107,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,485. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,224,609 shares of company stock worth $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.