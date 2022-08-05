Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. 6,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

