Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 174,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,826. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.