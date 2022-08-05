Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Open Lending Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
