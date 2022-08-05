Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

About Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.