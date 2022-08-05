Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTC OPMXF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Company Profile

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SA de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It also provides various base transceiver station site construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

