Oppenheimer Comments on AtriCure, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AtriCure in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for AtriCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

