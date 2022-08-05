Oppenheimer Comments on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of YUM stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.