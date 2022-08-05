ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $152,188.71 and $34,581.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

